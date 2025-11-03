Assam CM advances deadline for SIT to file chargesheet in Zubeen Garg case to Dec 8

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of popular singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has been directed to submit its chargesheet by December 8, advancing the earlier deadline by nine days.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said the investigation was in its final stages and that all necessary measures were being taken to ensure timely submission of the report.

"The chargesheet in Zubeen's case was initially scheduled for December 17, but I have instructed the SIT to complete it by December 8. We are fully prepared from every side," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Sarma said that procedural requirements had slowed the process since the incident occurred outside India, necessitating prior approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) before the chargesheet could be filed.

"Because the case involves events that took place on foreign soil, MHA clearance is mandatory. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday to expedite the approval," he said.

He added that in the next three to four days, the SIT would formally approach the MHA, and the chargesheet was expected to be filed between December 7 and 10.

The Chief Minister's announcement comes amid growing public outrage and emotional appeals across Assam demanding justice for the late singer, who held an iconic place in the state’s music and film industry.

Zubeen Garg's untimely death has sparked widespread grief and speculation, with fans and opposition leaders alike calling for transparency and accountability in the investigation.

The SIT, constituted by the Assam government, has been tasked with probing the circumstances surrounding his death, described by officials as a matter of "deep public sentiment".

CM Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to ensuring a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation, assuring that no effort would be spared in uncovering the truth behind the incident.