Assault on democracy: Left parties

New Delhi: Left parties on Wednesday said the new bills that provide for the removal of the prime minister or chief ministers arrested on serious criminal charges are a direct "assault" on democracy and the federal framework and vowed to oppose it "tooth and nail".

Flaying the move, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby said, "Modi Govt's 3 bills to oust PM, CMs, Ministers after 30 days in custody expose its neo-fascist characteristics.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress member Manish Tewari, RSP leader N K Premachandran, Congress member K C Venugopal and SP member Dharmendra Yadav spoke against the introduction of the three bills.

