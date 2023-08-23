  • Menu
At BRICS meeting, PM Modi picks up tricolour placed as marker on stage, keeps it with him

Showing respect to the Indian flag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday immediately picked up the tricolour placed on stage at a BRICS meeting here to mark the standing place of every leader so as not to step on it.

Johannesburg: Showing respect to the Indian flag, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday immediately picked up the tricolour placed on stage at a BRICS meeting here to mark the standing place of every leader so as not to step on it.

A video of the meeting showed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledging the prime minister's gesture and picking up his country's flag after stepping on it.

While Ramaphosa handed over his flag to an official, Modi kept the tricolour with him. Earlier, Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa during which they reviewed the progress made in bilateral ties, exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues and also on ways to work jointly to strengthen the voice of the Global South.

