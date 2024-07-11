At Least 38 Killed By Lightning Strikes In Uttar Pradesh Amid Flooding Crisis

At least 38 people lost their lives in various incidents across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday due to lightning strikes, amid severe flooding that has disrupted normal life.



Pratapgarh saw the highest number of fatalities with 11 deaths, followed by Sultanpur with seven, Chandauli with six, Mainpuri with five, Prayagraj with four, and one each in Auraiya, Deoria, Hathras, Varanasi, and Siddharthnagar. Dozens of others in these districts suffered burn injuries.

In Pratapgarh, the victims were from five different areas, and their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In Chandauli, several injured individuals are receiving treatment at the district hospital. Heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning struck between 4 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday. Many victims, including two cousins aged 13 and 15, were hit by lightning while working on farms or fishing.

Among the seven fatalities in Sultanpur, three were children. They were struck by lightning while planting paddies, picking mangoes, or fetching water. A woman sheltering under a tree during the heavy rain also died on the spot after being struck by lightning.

A 14-year-old boy in Auraiya was killed while taking cover under a mango tree during the rain. In Deoria, a 5-year-old girl died after being struck by lightning while walking towards a farm field where her family was present. In Varanasi, two brothers were struck by lightning; one succumbed to burn injuries while the other is currently being treated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued widespread rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states and Union territories over the next five days.