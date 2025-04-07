At Patna meet, Rahul Gandhi pushes for caste census, slams RSS-BJP

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-RSS leadership, accusing them of opposing a caste-based census and asserting that the Congress would ensure social justice by shaping policies based on ground realities.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, Gandhi directly targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying, “Mohan Bhagwat says there is no need for a caste census. I want to tell him -- a caste-based census is like an x-ray of society. It reveals the real picture of the population and helps frame inclusive policies.”

He cited the Congress-led caste survey in Telangana as a model, claiming it had the potential to reshape the state’s political landscape. “We’ve already seen its impact in Telangana. The same change is possible across the country,” he said.

Gandhi also highlighted internal reforms within the Bihar Congress, noting a shift in leadership representation. “Earlier, two-thirds of our district presidents in Bihar were from upper castes. Under Mallikarjun Kharge’s leadership, that has changed. Today, two-thirds come from OBC, EBC, Dalit, and Mahadalit communities. We’ve aligned leadership roles with population realities,” he said.

Urging party workers to connect with marginalized communities, Gandhi emphasized the need to build a people-centric political movement. “Bihar has always led transformative movements. This time too, Bihar will lead from the front,” he said.

In a pointed ideological critique, Gandhi said, “This Constitution is not just a document from 1947 -- it reflects the values of our ancient civilization. The ideology of Savarkar has no place in it; he never had the courage to face the truth.”

He praised Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi for embedding justice, equality, and fraternity in the Constitution. “Ambedkar transformed the pain of Dalits into rights. Great leaders learn from people’s struggles and turn them into law. That fight for truth continues,” he said.

Commenting on the current political climate, Gandhi said fear and silence dominate national discourse. “It’s difficult to speak the truth these days. People know it, but many leaders are afraid to say it aloud,” he remarked.

He also took aim at growing economic inequality, questioning the relevance of the stock market for ordinary Indians. “The US President sneezes, and the stock market crashes. But how many of you invest in it? Less than 1 per cent of Indians. It’s not your tool -- it’s a playground for the rich,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit is part of the Congress’s intensified campaign in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, where the party is seeking to regain lost ground through a renewed focus on social justice and organizational overhaul.

After a day-long trip, Rahul Gandhi left for Delhi.