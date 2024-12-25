Live
Just In
Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th Birth Anniversary: Celebrating His Inspiring Legacy
Honouring Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary, his vision, leadership, and inspiring quotes continue to guide India
December 25, 2024, marks the centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of India's most revered leaders. His exceptional leadership, eloquent oratory, and vision for the nation have left a lasting impact on India’s political and social fabric. Vajpayee, who served as the Prime Minister three times, is remembered for his commitment to good governance, economic reforms, and infrastructure development, alongside his efforts to promote global peace and diplomacy.
The Legacy of Leadership and Good Governance
In recognition of his immense contributions, December 25 is celebrated as Good Governance Day to honor Vajpayee’s dedication to transparency, efficiency, and development in governance. His initiatives shaped modern India and inspired generations to work toward a prosperous and inclusive future.
A Statesman and Poet Who Inspired Generations
Beyond politics, Vajpayee was an accomplished poet whose words often reflected his deep patriotism and wisdom. His ability to articulate the aspirations of the common man resonated widely, making him a beloved figure across party lines.
Quotes That Continue to Inspire the Nation
On this milestone occasion, we reflect on some of Vajpayee's most powerful quotes, which still inspire millions:
1.“I have a vision of India: an India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want.”
2.“The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.”
3.“You can change friends but not neighbours.”
4.“Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing.”
5.“Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.”
6.“Our aim is not to build an empire but to empower people with the ability to improve their lives.”
7.“Let no one challenge India’s secularism.”
A Tribute to an Icon
As we celebrate Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, his words and deeds remain a guiding light for a strong, unified, and forward-looking India.