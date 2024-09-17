Live
Atishi Marlena is set to become the next Chief Minister of Delhi
New Delhi: Atishi will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name in the meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Legislature Party. The MLAs agreed on this.
Atishi will be the third woman CM of Delhi. Earlier, Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit have been the Chief Ministers of Delhi.
According to party sources,earlier it was said that apart from Atishi, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, and Saurabh Bhardwaj are being considered as potential contenders for the position of chief minister.
