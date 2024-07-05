Atishi orders to cancel transfer of 5K teachers

Live
Just In
New Delhi : Delhi Education minister Atishi Thursday said she has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to immediately withdraw transfer orders for 5,000 teachers that was issued without her directions.
A circular titled 'Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education' directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to compulsorily apply for a transfer. Failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE, said the circular issued by the DoE on June 11.
The minister had ordered on July 1 that no teacher should be transferred solely because they have spent more than 10 years in a particular school. Addressing a press conference, Atishi said she has learnt that there has been corruption in the matter. "Contrary to my orders, a transfer order was issued on July 2 transferring nearly 5,000 teachers. I have directed the chief secretary to withdraw this order. I have also asked him to conduct an inquiry if there has been any corruption or malpractice," she said. The Women and Child Development department of the Delhi government has taken over the management of the Women Helpline number 181 that was previously handled by the Delhi Commission for Women.
Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "The Women Helpline 181 has resumed its operation now under the ambit of the WCD as a robust support system for women in Delhi. We aim to ensure that every call is handled with the utmost care and that women in distress receive timely and effective assistance.