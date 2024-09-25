Atishi visits Hanuman temple, prays to work for people

New Delhi: A day after taking charge as Delhi chief minister, Atishi on Tuesday visited the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place, and prayed for his blessings to continue working for the people and restore Arvind Kejriwal to the CM’s chair after Assembly polls.

Lord Hanuman has been protecting AAP, its government in Delhi, and Kejriwal from the attacks of “enemies” for the past two years who have been trying to “break” the party and stall Delhi government’s works for the people, she said while talking to reporters after visiting the temple.

“I sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman, who is our ‘sankatmochan’ (saviour) protecting us in all the crises, to continue working for Delhi people and bring back Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister in the elections,” she said.

The chief minister visited the historic Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place to offer prayers and seek Lord Hanuman’s blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all, said a statement from the CMO. During the visit, the mahant (chief priest) of the temple applied ‘tilak’ on the Delhi chief minister’s forehead and presented her a flag. The CM recited the Hanuman Chalisa and offered holy water to the Shivlinga at the temple, it said.

After the ‘Hanuman Darshan’, Atishi shared a few snippets from the visit on her ‘X’ handle and said, “Took blessings of Hanumanji at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir located at Connaught Place.

In the last 2 years, many conspiracies were hatched against the AAP, the Delhi government, the people of Delhi and our leader Arvind Kejriwal. But Lord Hanuman protected us from every crisis.”

After coming out of Tihar jail, Kejriwal recently resigned as Delhi chief minister amid corruption allegations, saying he will not hold the post again unless the people give him a “certificate of honesty” by voting for AAP in the February polls.

Atishi took charge as chief minister on Monday, saying she will run the Delhi government in Kejriwal’s absence like Bharat ruled, placing his elder brother Lord Ram’s ‘khadaun’ (wooden slippers) on Ayodhya’s throne.