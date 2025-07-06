Attach any 1 of 11 documents: EC 'relaxes' norms for special intensive revision in Bihar

Amid the intense political showdown over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Election Commission (EC) is understood to have given relaxation in submitting certificates and documents for enrolling themselves in the electoral rolls.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), the government’s nodal agency for disseminating information, said on Sunday that the people of the poll-bound state will now have to just fill in the form provided by Booth Level Officers (BLO) and attach one supporting document.

Earlier, the rules mandated that every individual attach at least 11 documents, pertaining to their birth, residence and other details and submit them before the poll body for securing a name in the voters' list.

According to PIB’s Bihar unit, the user can also scan the QR code provided by the BLOs and fill out the form online.

Meanwhile, the poll panel completed its first phase of the process with ease and in accordance with the stipulated guidelines.

It also stated that there has been no change in the instructions, and they remain the same, as stated earlier.

"The initial phase of SIR, during which Enumeration forms were to be printed and distributed, is almost complete with the forms having been made available to all the electors who were available," the EC said in a detailed press note on Sunday.

It said that the SIR is being conducted as per the guidelines, and the draft electoral rolls will be issued on August 1, 2025, containing the names of persons whose enumeration forms have been received.

The EC statement further read: "As of today, 1,69,49,208 Enumeration Forms, i.e. 21.46 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been received. In the last 24 hours, i.e. from 6.00 PM yesterday, 65,32,663 Enumeration Forms have been collected. There are still 19 days to go for the last date for submission of forms."

Notably, 77,895 BLOs are going house-to-house to help the electors fill out their Enumeration Forms and collect them. The BLOs are also taking live pictures of the electors and uploading them on the portal.

Besides a vast network of BLOs, a total of 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), appointed by various political parties, are also providing active support in the SIR process.