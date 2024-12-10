Authorities Demolish Portion Of 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid In Uttar Pradesh

Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district demolished part of the 185-year-old Noori Masjid on Tuesday, citing it as an illegal structure hindering the widening of the Banda-Bahraich Highway. The action, carried out under heavy security, sparked tension, with the mosque’s management disputing the claims and seeking intervention from the Allahabad High Court.

The Public Works Department (PWD) had earlier issued a notice to the mosque’s management, stating that part of the mosque was an “illegal construction” obstructing Highway No. 13. However, the mosque committee did not comply with the notice, officials said.

“Approximately 20 meters of the Noori Masjid, obstructing the highway widening, was demolished in the presence of officials, and debris removal is underway,” said Lalauli police station in-charge Inspector Vrindavan Rai. Security personnel, including Rapid Action Force, were deployed extensively, and nearby shops were closed within a 200-meter radius to prevent unrest.

The mosque's management, led by committee chief Mohammad Moin Khan, contested the demolition, arguing that the Noori Masjid was built in 1839, while the road was constructed in 1956. “The PWD’s claim of illegality is baseless,” Khan said, adding that a writ petition against the demolition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, with a hearing scheduled for December 12.

This heavy-handed action follows similar incidents of demolition-related tensions in the state, prompting authorities to implement strict law-and-order measures to avoid communal disturbances.