Ayodhya-bound flights on Jan 22 will be parked in neighbouring districts

Aircraft taking dignitaries to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22 will be stationed at airports in Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj, besides Ayodhya.

At least 100 aircraft will land at Ayodhya airport and either stay in temple town or leave for nearby districts.

Flights have been announced for eight more cities from Ayodhya, which will start from January 6.

Earlier, it was announced that flights will connect Ayodhya to Delhi and Ahmedabad but now flights connecting Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Goa to the temple town will be introduced.

