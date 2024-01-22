Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Have a look at these pics of Ram Janmabhoomi in 3D

Immerse yourself in a trance through our Mappls Real Verse showcasing the immersive & interactive 3D metaverse maps of the sacred Janam Bhumi of Shri Ram in Ayodhya

Credit:- Mappls Indiaverse

Shri Ram-Janambhoomi





Kanak Bhawan-Sita-Temple





Dashrath Bhawan





Shri Rang-Mahal





Garapur Mandir





Nageshwarnath Temple





Raj Dwar-Mandir





Bhagwan Adinath-Jain-Mandir





Shri Ram-Janki-Birla-Temple





Ayodhya Junction-Railway-Station





Tulsi Udyan





Maryada Purushottam-Sri-Ram-Airport





Darbar Shri-Lal-Sahab





Badi Chhavni





Tulsi Smarak-Bhawan





Raj Sadan





Gurudwara Nazarbagh-Sahib





Shri Digamber-Jain-Teerth-Kshetra-Ayodhya





Ayodhya Pravachan-Center





Rahi Yatri-Niwas-Saryu-Tat





Ram Katha-Sangrahalay





Amawa Ram-Mandir





Gandhi Park





The Ramayana-Hotel





New International-Bus-Station





Royal Heritage-Hotel-&-Resort





Korean Park





Ramila Kutir





Hotel Panchsheel





Hotel Raj-Darbar





Hotel RBS





Kohinoor Palace





Imambara Gulab-Bari





Credit:- Mappls Indiaverse