Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Have a look at these pics of Ram Janmabhoomi in 3D

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Have a look at these pics of Ram Janmabhoomi in 3D
Highlights

Immerse yourself in a trance through our Mappls RealVerse showcasing the immersive & interactive 3D metaverse maps of the sacred Janam Bhumi of Shri Ram in Ayodhya

Immerse yourself in a trance through our Mappls Real Verse showcasing the immersive & interactive 3D metaverse maps of the sacred Janam Bhumi of Shri Ram in Ayodhya

Credit:- Mappls Indiaverse

Shri Ram-Janambhoomi


Kanak Bhawan-Sita-Temple


Dashrath Bhawan


Shri Rang-Mahal


Garapur Mandir


Nageshwarnath Temple


Raj Dwar-Mandir


Bhagwan Adinath-Jain-Mandir


Shri Ram-Janki-Birla-Temple


Ayodhya Junction-Railway-Station


Tulsi Udyan


Maryada Purushottam-Sri-Ram-Airport


Darbar Shri-Lal-Sahab


Badi Chhavni


Tulsi Smarak-Bhawan


Raj Sadan


Gurudwara Nazarbagh-Sahib


Shri Digamber-Jain-Teerth-Kshetra-Ayodhya


Ayodhya Pravachan-Center


Rahi Yatri-Niwas-Saryu-Tat


Ram Katha-Sangrahalay


Amawa Ram-Mandir


Gandhi Park


The Ramayana-Hotel


New International-Bus-Station


Royal Heritage-Hotel-&-Resort


Korean Park


Ramila Kutir


Hotel Panchsheel


Hotel Raj-Darbar


Hotel RBS


Kohinoor Palace


Imambara Gulab-Bari


Credit:- Mappls Indiaverse

