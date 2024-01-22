Live
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Have a look at these pics of Ram Janmabhoomi in 3D
Immerse yourself in a trance through our Mappls RealVerse showcasing the immersive & interactive 3D metaverse maps of the sacred Janam Bhumi of Shri Ram in Ayodhya
Credit:- Mappls Indiaverse
Shri Ram-Janambhoomi
Kanak Bhawan-Sita-Temple
Dashrath Bhawan
Shri Rang-Mahal
Garapur Mandir
Nageshwarnath Temple
Raj Dwar-Mandir
Bhagwan Adinath-Jain-Mandir
Shri Ram-Janki-Birla-Temple
Ayodhya Junction-Railway-Station
Tulsi Udyan
Maryada Purushottam-Sri-Ram-Airport
Darbar Shri-Lal-Sahab
Badi Chhavni
Tulsi Smarak-Bhawan
Raj Sadan
Gurudwara Nazarbagh-Sahib
Shri Digamber-Jain-Teerth-Kshetra-Ayodhya
Ayodhya Pravachan-Center
Rahi Yatri-Niwas-Saryu-Tat
Ram Katha-Sangrahalay
Amawa Ram-Mandir
Gandhi Park
The Ramayana-Hotel
New International-Bus-Station
Royal Heritage-Hotel-&-Resort
Korean Park
Ramila Kutir
Hotel Panchsheel
Hotel Raj-Darbar
Hotel RBS
Kohinoor Palace
Imambara Gulab-Bari
Credit:- Mappls Indiaverse