Ayurveda, yoga, nathpanthi share common philosophy on life says Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, emphasized the profound connection between Ayurveda, Yoga, and Nathpanthi, stating that all three share a common belief system centered around the importance of a healthy body for spiritual growth. He was addressing a special lecture on the second day of the three-day international seminar organized by the Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences (Ayurveda College) at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University’s Arogyadham.

Quoting the ancient Indian wisdom, “Sharir Madhyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam” (the body is the medium for practicing religion), CM Yogi highlighted that a healthy body is essential for fulfilling spiritual, moral, and worldly duties, ultimately leading to salvation.

He stressed that the principles of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Nathpanth all converge on the importance of maintaining a disciplined and healthy lifestyle for spiritual advancement.

CM Yogi noted that Ayurveda, Yoga, and Nathpanth all emphasize discipline and self-control to maintain physical health. Ayurveda focuses on natural healing through medicines and Panchakarma treatments, while Yoga promotes health through practices such as Hatha Yoga, Raja Yoga, Jnana Yoga, Laya Yoga, and Kriya Yoga. Nathpanth’s Hatha Yogis, he explained, combine yogic practices with Khatkarma techniques to strengthen the body.

He highlighted that all three traditions share the belief in the body being composed of five elements (Panchabhautik). Ayurveda views health issues as imbalances in Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, and the Nath tradition also emphasizes balancing these elements through self-discipline and yogic practices.