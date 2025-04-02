Ayushman Yojana in next 2 weeks: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the State will implement the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana within the next two weeks. Majhi made this announcement at a Odisha Dibasa function in Cuttack district. Although the government had earlier planned to launch the scheme on April 1, along with Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, the date was shifted, though Majhi did not specify the reason for the delay. The Chief Minister claimed the health scheme would cover around 3.52 crore people across the State.

Under Ayushman Bharat, eligible beneficiaries will receive cashless treatment at 29,000 hospitals nationwide. This coverage will not only extend to hospitals in Odisha, but also outside the State, offering specialised care where necessary. Majhi said the previous BJD government had declined to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the State. He said the scheme will benefit economically weaker sections, rural communities and others who struggle to afford expensive medical care. While the previous BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana) covered only 900 hospitals, the Ayushman Bharat scheme will beavailable at 29,000 hospitals,headded.