Bageshwar Visit: CM Inspects Saryu River Projects, Promotes Sports

  • Created On:  7 Dec 2025 2:15 PM IST
Bageshwar Visit: CM Inspects Saryu River Projects, Promotes Sports
During a two-day visit to Bageshwar, the Chief Minister inspected development works on the Saryu River, interacted with locals, and encouraged young athletes at an indoor stadium.

During my two-day visit to Bageshwar district, I reached the banks of the Saryu River during the morning tour today and inspected the various development works currently in progress there. On this occasion, I interacted with local residents, inquired about their well-being, and also gathered their feedback on the various public welfare schemes being implemented by the government.

Thereafter, I visited the indoor stadium and encouraged young and upcoming athletes by playing badminton with them. I also interacted with the athletes to understand the facilities being provided to them.

Our government is continuously striving to develop world-class sports infrastructure in the state, so that the emerging talented players of Uttarakhand are fully prepared to compete at the international level.

