Bahanaga train tragedy: 29 bodies yet to be identified

Bhubaneswar: Nearly two months after the horrific triple train accident in Balasore district, 29 bodies of the victims are yet to be identified.

"All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar had received a total of 162 bodies in two phases, of which 133 bodies have been handed over to their relatives and family members," said Dillip Kumar Parida, Superintendent, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Out of the total 81 unidentified bodies received by AIIMS, 52 bodies have been sent to their families, he said.

Twentynine bodies are preserved in the containers at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The last phase DNA sampling reports are likely to come in a week. The Central and Odisha governments will decide what to do with the bodies which remain unclaimed after the last phase DNA report, he added.

