Baji Rout sports complex to be set up in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crore at Pallishree Mele ground in Dhenkanal on Wednesday. This will open employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled youth .

Foundation stones were laid for mega solar power project, known as INOX Solar Limited Company, worth Rs 30,000 crore at Chhatia village near Joranda, development of Mahima Gadi at Joranda worth Rs 171 crore and Baji Rout sports complex project worth Rs 120 crore at Banamaliprasad having 100-bed sports hostel. Besides, projects worth Rs 112 crore were inaugurated.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said during his first visit to Dhenkanal, he had promised to provide employment opportunities by opening advanced industries. The solar project will create employment opportunities for 26,400 people. Dhenkanal will become an industrially developed district. This is the outcome of Ukarsha Odisha programme, Majhi said. “We are working hard to meet the demands of people as per our election manifesto,” he said. The Chief Minister said he has given a directive to fill up 40,000 government posts in the current year.

Industries Minister Sampad Swain said development has taken place in the last six months and the government is working hard to create more employment opportunities by opening new industries.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the Chief Minister is fulfilling promises made to the people of Dhenkanal by implementing projects and facilitating development works. Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany urged the Chief Minister to facilitate proposal of a new National Highway on Dhenkanal-Keonjhar route.