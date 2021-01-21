Balakot air strikes ‘leaked’ chats : ‘Accused deserve no mercy’

New Delhi: Leaking of official secrets of military operations is treason and those involved in it must be punished, the Congress said on Wednesday on the purported WhatsApp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and demanded that the Prime Minister must come clean.

The party said those involved in the "anti-national act" deserve no mercy and the government should immediately order an inquiry into the "information leak" about the 2019 air strikes. The Congress fielded its top leaders -- former defence minister A K Antony, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former home minister Sushilkumar Shinde and former law and external affairs minister Salman Khurshid to launch a scathing attack on the government at a joint press conference.

The Congress said it would raise the issue in a big way in Parliament during the budget session starting January 29 and garner support of other parties for a joint offensive against the government including a joint parliamentary committee probe. It also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers who are members of the Cabinet Committee on Security of violating the Official Secrets Act and demanded that action be taken against them and ascertain who leaked the sensitive information.

"Leaking of official secrets is a criminal act. Leaking official secrets about military operation, national security matters, sensitive military operations especially military strike is treason, anti-national. They have to be punished for anti-national activities, for treason.

They deserve no mercy," Antony said. Referring to the WhatsApp chats between Goswami and ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, he said India's national security has never been compromised in such a way and never have the high offices of the prime minister, home minister and others been "brazenly compromised".

"Does the Prime Minister, Home Minister, in fact the entire government have any moral, political, constitutional right to continue in office after such damning revelations? "We demand that the prime minister should come clean on these accusations immediately in order to restore the severely damaged credibility of the highest office of the country," a joint statement by the leaders said. "Never before has India's national security been so completely compromised.

Never before has the office of the prime minister, office of the home minister, office of the law minister, office of the information and broadcasting minister been so brazenly compromised," the statement also said. Antony said having worked with the military for long as former defence minister, he can vouch that they could never leak information about such operations and only one of the top five persons in the government are suspect in the case.

"It has to be enquired immediately on war footing as to who that person is. Whoever is responsible for the leakage must be punished for treason and this journalist who was in possession of sensitive military operations he has to be punished. The government must order a proper enquiry. Whoever is responsible, whoever is party to the leakage of this sensitive military operation deserves no mercy," he said.