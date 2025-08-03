Bank manager, former cop among 9 booked in separate cases for duping people in Jammu

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked nine people, including a bank manager and a former policeman, in five separate cases related to duping people, an official said on Sunday.

He said these individuals have defrauded people of a cumulative amount of around Rs 3 crore, on various pretexts such as arranging MBBS seats or government jobs for them.

In one case, an FIR was registered against a State Bank of India branch manager, Javaid Ashraf Bhatti, after two people complained that he took more than Rs 1.78 crore from them by pretending to sell them a petrol pump. The petrol pump located at Kalakote area of Rajouri district was owned by someone else, the crime branch official said.

In the second case, a former selection-grade constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Paramjeet Singh, was booked after three people complained that he duped them of Rs 72.93 lakh on the pretext of selling a residential house and a plot of land to them. In this case too, these properties, located at different places in Jammu, did not belong to him.

Fayaz Ahmad Rather alias Raja, proprietor of a consultancy and a notorious fraudster, was booked on a complaint from Anil Gupta who was promised MBBS admission for his son at a private medical college in Jammu, the official said.

In another case, Sahil Bhagat of Punjab had taken Rs 36.89 lakh from seven complainants hailing from Bishnah in Jammu and Swankha in Samba district offering them work visas for jobs abroad. The complainants were provided fake visas to work in Italy and Australia, the official said.

Yet another FIR was registered against five accused -- identified as Mohammed Issaq, Sher Mohammed and Mukhtiar Ahmad from Doda, and Tariq Hussein and Mudassir Hussein from Kupwara -- for defrauding four complainants of Rs 12.70 lakh on the pretext of arranging government jobs for them.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Crime), Jammu, Benam Tosh said that further investigations are underway in each of the five cases.