Banks to Stay Closed on May 26 and May 29 in Some States; Open on May 31
Banks in Agartala and Shimla will be closed on May 26 and May 29, 2025, due to regional holidays.
Banks in some Indian states will be closed on two weekdays next week because of local holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list:
Important Bank Closures:
May 26 (Monday)
Banks closed in Agartala
Reason: Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday – a famous Bengali poet and freedom fighter
May 29 (Thursday)
Banks closed in Shimla
Reason: Maharana Pratap Jayanti – honors the great Rajput king
June 1 (Sunday)
Nationwide bank holiday – all banks across India will be closed (Sunday)
Bank Open Day:
May 31 (Saturday)
Banks will remain open
Note: This is the fifth Saturday, not a regular holiday
Only second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays
Online Services:
Even when branches are closed, online banking will work as usual:
NEFT & RTGS fund transfers
ATM, debit, and credit card services
Cheque book requests
Account updates and locker applications
May 2025 – RBI Declared Holidays:
May 1 – Labour Day / Maharashtra Day
May 9 – Rabindranath Tagore’s Birthday
May 12 – Buddha Purnima
May 16 – State Day
May 26 – Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday
May 29 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti