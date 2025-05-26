  • Menu
Banks to Stay Closed on May 26 and May 29 in Some States; Open on May 31

Banks in Agartala and Shimla will be closed on May 26 and May 29, 2025, due to regional holidays.

Banks in some Indian states will be closed on two weekdays next week because of local holidays. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list:

Important Bank Closures:

May 26 (Monday)

Banks closed in Agartala

Reason: Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday – a famous Bengali poet and freedom fighter

May 29 (Thursday)

Banks closed in Shimla

Reason: Maharana Pratap Jayanti – honors the great Rajput king

June 1 (Sunday)

Nationwide bank holiday – all banks across India will be closed (Sunday)

Bank Open Day:

May 31 (Saturday)

Banks will remain open

Note: This is the fifth Saturday, not a regular holiday

Only second and fourth Saturdays are bank holidays

Online Services:

Even when branches are closed, online banking will work as usual:

NEFT & RTGS fund transfers

ATM, debit, and credit card services

Cheque book requests

Account updates and locker applications

May 2025 – RBI Declared Holidays:

May 1 – Labour Day / Maharashtra Day

May 9 – Rabindranath Tagore’s Birthday

May 12 – Buddha Purnima

May 16 – State Day

May 26 – Kazi Nazrul Islam’s Birthday

May 29 – Maharana Pratap Jayanti

