Be humble, never compromise on probity: Modi

New Delhi: Be humble as common people love those who are humble and never compromise on probity and transparency, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi told all those who are taking oath on Sunday as ministers in his third government.

Modi organised a tea party for the newly-elected MPs and would-be council of ministers ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. He asked the leaders to prepare a plan of action for 100 days and act on it as soon as possible.

Stating that people have huge expectations and everyone will have to deliver, Modi congratulated the MPs and advised them against getting influenced by others during work. “We need to continue with the Viksit Bharat agenda. Development work will go on without any halt,” he said.

"Whatever work will be assigned to you, do that sincerely and be humble as people love those who are humble," Modi conveyed to the group, which included senior ministers in the outgoing government and newcomers.

The prime minister-designate also asked them to give respect and dignity to all MPs, irrespective of their parties, as all of them were elected by the people, the sources said. He said the ministers-designate should always be courteous and respect the government employees and officers. "Work as a team and with team spirit ... You can't compromise on probity and transparency. Be mindful of that," he said at the meeting.

Senior BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mansukh Mandaviya were present at the meeting held at the prime minister's residence. Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kishan Reddy Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rammohan Naidu and Ravneet Singh Bittu were present.