Bengal CM spreading 'hatred' under garb of 'peace message': Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading "hatred" under the garb of her "Peace Message".

"In a shameless spate of events, the hypocrisy of the Chief Minister of West Bengal is getting even more unravelled. She is misusing her official position and in the garb of issuing a so-called "Peace Message" (mis)using her letterhead. She is spewing venom, hatred while doing vote bank politics," Adhikari said in a statement.

In an open letter, which was circulated from her office on Saturday night, the Chief Minister said both Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP are responsible for "instigating communal violence" in the state.

Reacting to her letter, Adhikari claimed she was trying to "instigate" people against the BJP and RSS.

"She is miserably trying to spread a false narrative by blaming the Sangh Parivar for the ethnic cleansing of Hindus, which is the most absurd and 'contradictory allegation' ever made, as even a kid knows that the Sangh Parivar is the biggest backer and defender of the Hindu community," read the statement from Adhikari.

At the same time, Adhikari accused the Chief Minister of maintaining silence on the carnage by "radical extremists" in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, which was on the boil earlier this month over communal violence and tension after protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"It is shameful to find the Chief Minister admitting in writing that people came from beyond the state to orchestrate riots, and thereafter they run away upon causing riots. This is of very serious concern, and given her unequivocal admission, the Union Government should direct a NIA probe as this statement of the Chief Minister about outside elements reveals a serious threat to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of India," he said.

Justifying his demand for the NIA probe into the matter, Adhikari said that an investigation by the state police would be merely an empty formality validating the Chief Minister's narrative.

"While castigating the conduct of the Chief Minister, I will urge MHA, GOI to take serious note of this fact and direct an NIA probe regarding the riots that took place in Murshidabad," he added.