Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a POCSO case

New Delhi: A Bengaluru court on Thursday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in a POCSO case. According to the police, Yeddyurappa has been charged under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to a complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who claims he sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru, on February 2 of this year.
Currently, Yeddyurappa is in Delhi. The CID, which is probing the POCSO case against him, had petitioned the court to obtain an arrest warrant against Yeddyurappa, and one has now been granted.Earlier, the Home Minister stated that, if necessary, the CID could arrest Yeddyurappa. The CID asked Yeddyurappa to appear in this matter on June 12, but he stated that he is in Delhi, so he will appear on June 17.
It is worth noting that on March 14, a woman filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru, alleging that Yeddyurappa sexually molested her underage daughter while the two of them were at Yeddyurappa's residence for work. The Karnataka government delegated responsibility for the investigation of this case to the CID due to its seriousness. BS Yeddyurappa has also testified before the CID once in this matter.