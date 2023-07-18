Live
Bengaluru Delhi special flight carrying Sonia and Rahul Gandhi makes emergency landing at Bhopal
Highlights
The special aircraft carrying former AICC presidents Sonia and Rahul Gandhi from Bengaluru to Delhi made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport.
New Delhi: The special aircraft carrying former AICC presidents Sonia and Rahul Gandhi from Bengaluru to Delhi made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport.
The Bhopal police attributed the flight’s emergency landing to bad weather. Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said Sonia and Rahul later left for Delhi by Indigo aircraft around 9.30 pm.
Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi attended the Opposition Meeting in Bengaluru earlier today. Speaking at the meeting, which established a 26-member grouping of Opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition alliance would be named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).
