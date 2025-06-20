Live
Bengaluru: Doctor Removed from Air India Flight After Threats and Disruption
A Bengaluru–Surat Air India flight faced disruption after a passenger, Dr. Vyas Hiral, refused crew instructions, shouted at staff, and made threats.
Dr. Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai, 35, was on an Air India flight. It was going from Bengaluru to Surat.
She kept her bag in the wrong bin. She refused to move it when asked.
She shouted at the crew. She demanded they follow her orders. She even said she could crash the plane. The pilot called security.
Police came to the aircraft. They removed her before takeoff. She kept misbehaving at the airport. She tried to hit a female staff member.
Police filed a case under BNS 351(4) and 353(1)(b).
The case is now under investigation. No one was hurt. The flight left after she was removed.
