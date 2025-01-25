Berhampur: ASP, family hurt as car overturns

Berhampur: Bhanjanagar Additional Superintendent of Police Ranjan Kumar Dey and his family members sustained injuries as the car in which they were travelling overturned after hitting a roadside tree at Sualipalli village in Ganjam district on Friday.

The accident occurred when the ASP was returning to Bhanjanagar from Balasore with his family. Besides the ASP, his wife Sujata Dey, mother-in-law Sabita Rout and driver Krishna Patra sustained grievous injuries in the accident.

Villagers broke the car’s window to rescue the injured and rushed them to Bhanjanagar hospital. The four were later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for further treatment.

According to reports, poor visibility due to dense fog led to the accident. The car veered off the road, hit a tree, collided with a nearby shop and overturned.

Police have started an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause.