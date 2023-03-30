Bhagwant Mann takes up water cess issue with HP CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged the issue of proposed Water Cess on Hydropower plants by Himachal Pradesh with his counterpart of hill state Sukhwinder Sukhu.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister called on Bhagwant Mann at his official residence.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed the concern of the state over the proposed water cess on Hydropower plants being implemented by the Himachal Pradesh government. Bhagwant Mann said that this should not be implemented as it is against the interests of the state. However, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister clarified that the water cess will be levied only on the hydropower plants within their own state adding that it will not be applicable in Punjab.

Meanwhile, in order to resolve the issue Sukhu and Mann agreed that the Chief Secretaries and the Power Secretaries of the two states will meet after every fortnight to ensure that there is no bickering amongst the states.

They said the top brass bureaucrats of both the states will amicably solve the issues confronting the states so that there is no issue between them.

Both the Chief Ministers agreed for mutual cooperation in various fields for benefitting the people.

Flagging another issue, Sukhu batted for ropeway between Sri Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi-ji to mutually benefit the two states.

He said the ropeway will facilitate lakhs of devotees visiting these two historic and religious sites in a smooth and hassle-free manner.