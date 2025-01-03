Bhanja award conferred on Soubhagya

Berhampur: The prestigious Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Na-tional Award was conferred on eminent poet Prof Soubhagya Kumar Misra in absentia for his outstanding contribution to lit-erature.

The award, instituted by Berhampur University, was presented to Soubhagya during its 59th Foundation Day on Thursday. Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash re-ceived the citation and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh as prize money on behalf of Soubhagya from Commerce and Transport Minis-ter Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. Prof Soubhagya was unable to attend the function due to unavoidable circumstances.

The campus of Berhampur University was named as ‘Bhanja Bihar’ to perpetuate the memory of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja, an eminent poet of medieval Odisha.

Prof Soubhagya Kumar Misra’s illustrious career as a Profes-sor of English Department of Berhampur University is marked by exceptional achievements. His profound passion for litera-ture has garnered numerous accolades and significantly ele-vated the reputation of Berhampur University.

Distinguished alumna award was presented to Prof Dr Sachidananda Mohanty, Executive Director, AIIMS-Kashmir.

Berhampur University also awarded ‘Dakhina Odisha Loka Sanskruti Samman’ to two folk theatre artistes -- Ramleela ex-ponent Shyam Sundar Panigrahi of Pratapgiri and Kandhein-acha exponent Ajay Kumar Bishoyi of Badakodanda, both from Ganjam.

Angavastra was awarded to Journalist Rabi Rath and Dandapani Mohapatra.