Bhawanipatna: Girl student found hanging

Bhawanipatna: The body of a Class 11 girl student was found hanging in her hostel bathroom in Bhawanipatna on Thursday, police said. The deceased has been identified as a native of Biri-kote village under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi district.
She was studying in Commerce stream and staying in a girls hostel on the campus of Maa Manikeswari University here.
When her hostel inmates found the bathroom locked from inside in the morning and no one was responding, they informed the hostel authority.
Later, with the help of police, the door was broken open. Her body was found hanging from the shower pipe tied with a towel, a police officer said.
The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. A forensic team has been sent to the spot for further investigation. The police suspect that it is a case of suicide.
Nibedita Nath, Vice Chancellor of the university, said the police are conducting the investigation and the exact reason behind her death would be known from the post-mortem report.
Her father said he and his wife talked to her last night and she was a bit depressed.