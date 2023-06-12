Bhubaneswar sizzles at 44.3 degrees Celsius, IMD issues Orange warning

Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar on Monday sizzled at 44.3 degrees Celsius which is more than 8.3 degrees than the normal temperature while as many as 31 places across the state recorded temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more, MeT office said. Temperature above 5 degrees Celsius than the normal temperature in the coastal area is considered a severe heatwave condition. The weather office issued an orange warning (be prepared) for heatwave to severe heat wave conditions at a few places over the district of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Bolangir on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It also issued a yellow warning (be updated) and said heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at one or two places over the district of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam and Jajpur, during the same period.

The normal life across the state including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack (43.2) were severely affected due to heatwave condition and there seems to be no respite as the IMD forecast said similar weather will continue for two more days, The IMD said that the day temperature on Monday breached 45 degrees Celsius in two places. Sambalpur was the hottest place in the state at 46.1 degrees Celsius and it was followed by Hirakud at 45.6 degrees Celsius and Sonepur 45 degrees Celsius. While Bargarh recorded 44.9 degrees Celsius, Bolangir, Boudh, Titlagarh, Nayagarh and Talcher registered 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Angul (43.9), Jharsuguda (43.4), Rourkela (43.2), Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Nuapada (43.2).

Bhubaneswar encountered both hot and humid conditions as the temperature soared to 44.3 degree Celsius and humidity level was at 88 per cent. The IMD said that there is no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next five days at many places in the state. Rather, it is likely to be above normal by 4-7 degree Celsius at a few places during the period, it said.

The weather office also forecast thunderstorm with lightning very likely at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak.