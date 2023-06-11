Live
Bhubaneswar: Special ‘darshan’ at Gundicha for elderly women of servitors’ families
Bhubaneswar: The temple administration has decided to arrange special ‘darshan’ for elderly women belonging to the families of servitors of Jagannath temple at Gundicha temple during the Rath Yatra starting on June 20.
The temple administration has decided to provide free accommodation to the elderly women family members of servitors in the shrine’s guesthouse near Gundicha temple.
The elderly women in the families of servitors maintain utmost austerity throughout the nine-day Rath Yatra and visit Gundicha temple to offer prayers to the sibling deities. The deities of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra come out of Jagannath temple on the occasion of Rath Yatra for their annual sojourn at Gundicha temple, believed to be their birthplace, about 3 km away.
Meanwhile, the construction work of three chariots for June 20 Rath Yatra is progressing steadily.