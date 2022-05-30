Bhubaneswar: Sri Sri University starts BAMS programme

Bhubaneswar: The 'Shishyopanayanam' ceremony – traditional ritualistic welcome and induction of the first batch Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery students at Sri Sri College of Ayurvedic Science and Research Hospital (SSCASRH), Sri Sri University (SSU) was held recently.

The 2021-22 batch of 43 students took part in the ceremony as they begin the 5.5-year-long BAMS study. The event began with 'gurupuja', followed by elaborate 'Dhanwantariyagna'. After which the dean took the 'sankalpa' of Ayurveda teaching to guide the students. The students took oath of upholding professional and moral values, medical ethics, humanity and kindness. Prof. B R Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, administered the oath. President of university Prof. (Mrs.) Rajita Kulkarni welcomed the students.

This was followed by a formal meeting wherein all senior administrative members of the university and the invited guests addressed the audience. Notably Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, director, All- India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and Arvind Vachaswi, MD, Sri Sri Tatwa, Bangalore, exhorted the students to develop a keen interest in the subject and develop into gifted 'vaidyas', academicians, entrepreneurs and researchers.

The ceremony was held in presence of all senior administrative members of the university, including Gaurav Verma, director (operations); Prof. Debi Prasad Sahoo, executive registrar; Prof. (Dr.) Pradip Kumar Panda, dean; Prof. (Dr.) Durga Prasad Dash, medical superintendent; Dr. Sandhya Sadana, chief administrative officer.

The programme was conducted by Prof. (Dr.) Nagendra Prasad of SSCASRH and Jaykar Sodagiri, assistant professor, faculty of management studies.