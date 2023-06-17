Live
- Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal briefs on Class 10 student's murders, says no political motive
- A trip with dad across India’s five most formidable palaces
- Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sells over 60 K units on launch sale in India
- Oman Central Minister secures first entry ticket to Telugu IT conference
- ‘Adipurush’ gets a tremendous start in Uttarandhra; here are the collections
- Father's Day 2023: Gifting ideas to make your aged Dads life easy
- Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus
- Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past, says EAM Jaishankar
- Light intensity quake hits J&K's Ramban district
- Vice President presents National Water Awards in Delhi, AP and Telangana receive awards
Bhuj limping back to normalcy
Highlights
Bhuj which was one of the affected areas in Gujarat on account of Biparjoy cyclone, is now limping back to narmacy.
Bhuj: Bhuj which was one of the affected areas in Gujarat on account of Biparjoy cyclone, is now limping back to narmacy. Shops and business establishments in Gujarat’s Kutch district opened shutters on Saturday in signs of return to normalcy as authorities stepped up efforts to restore electricity in several towns and hundreds of villages battered by Cyclone Biparjoy.
The weather system, which hit the landmass near Jakhau port as a very severe cyclonic storm on Thursday evening, turned into a deep depression and will further lose steam to become a depression, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update.
However, heavy to very heavy rains will likely continue in many northern districts of the state, it said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS