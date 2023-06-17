  • Menu
Bhuj limping back to normalcy

Bhuj which was one of the affected areas in Gujarat on account of Biparjoy cyclone, is now limping back to narmacy.

Bhuj: Bhuj which was one of the affected areas in Gujarat on account of Biparjoy cyclone, is now limping back to narmacy. Shops and business establishments in Gujarat’s Kutch district opened shutters on Saturday in signs of return to normalcy as authorities stepped up efforts to restore electricity in several towns and hundreds of villages battered by Cyclone Biparjoy.

The weather system, which hit the landmass near Jakhau port as a very severe cyclonic storm on Thursday evening, turned into a deep depression and will further lose steam to become a depression, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest update.

However, heavy to very heavy rains will likely continue in many northern districts of the state, it said.

