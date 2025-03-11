Bhupesh Baghel accuses BJP of using ED raids to defame him

Raipur: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids against his son and close aides were nothing but part of BJP's plot to damage his image and credibility. A team of ED officials had raided the Congress leader’s residence in Bhilai yesterday, allegedly in connection with the liquor scam.

Baghel, speaking to media in Raipur said, “Investigations were conducted in Mahadev Satta App case, yet no evidence has been found against me. My name was dragged into the liquor scam despite the court giving me a clean chit. These raids are nothing but an attempt to frame and defame me.”

He further claimed that the Centre was using investigative agencies to silence dissent.

“If you ask questions, they get you raided. Former Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma raised a question, and within eight hours, the ED reached his house. I also asked questions from the government, and within four days, the ED was at my doorstep,” he claimed.

Baghel accused the government of intimidating Opposition leaders, saying, “This government wants to instill fear among us.”

On Monday, Congress workers protested against the raids, raising slogans against the government. Some even clashed with the police, and an ED vehicle was attacked during the confrontation. Protesters stopped an ED car after spotting a currency-counting machine being taken away. Amid the scuffle, Congress worker Sushil alias Sunny Agarwal allegedly hurled a stone at the vehicle, shattering its windshield.

The police have since registered an FIR against 25 persons on charges of obstructing government work, vandalism, and blocking roads. Officials have indicated that arrests are imminent.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned Chaitanya Baghel, son of the former Chief Minister, for questioning regarding the alleged multi-crore liquor scam. The ED teams searched the residences of Bhupesh Baghel and his son in Padumnagar, Bhilai.

After an 11-hour search, Baghel addressed the media, while his office detailed the seized items in a post on X.

“The ED has left after recovering three items -- a pen drive containing details of transactions worth crores involving Manturam and Dr Puneet Gupta (son-in-law of former CM Dr Raman Singh); documents related to a shell company owned by Abhishek, son of Dr Raman Singh; and records of farming, dairy, Stridhan (valuables of female family members), and Rs 33 lakh in cash, for which an account will be provided to the ED,” his office stated.

Baghel also pointed out that ED officials had not provided an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) number, calling it a sign of desperation. “It seems that asking questions in the Assembly has become a crime,” he remarked.