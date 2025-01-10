Big rush for Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi: A record 2.79 crore registrations have already been received for eighth edition of Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha, Ministry of Education officials said on Thursday. Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The registrations which began last month are open till January 14.

"The 8th edition of PPC has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers and parents across India and abroad," a senior ministry official said. To build momentum for the main event, a series of activities will be organised from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti).

The activities include indigenous game sessions, marathon runs, meme competitions, nukkad-nataks, yoga-cum-meditation sessions.