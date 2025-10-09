  • Menu
Bihar Assembly Polls: NDA, INDIA bloc hold marathon talks to resolve seat-sharing tussle

Patna/Bengaluru/Delhi: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday held hectic parleys to iron out the differences over seat-sharing with their respective allies, who are jostling for more seats in the next month's high-stakes Bihar polls.

While the BJP's Election Committee meeting to discuss seat-sharing arrangements among NDA constituents was held in Patna, the Congress brass met in Delhi to discuss party candidates and is learnt to have finalised 25 of its candidates.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party is a constituent of NDA, made it clear that he is "requesting and not making a claim" that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) be given a respectable number of seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

