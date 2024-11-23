Live
- The importance of regular mental health screenings for seniors: Emphasizing early detection and intervention
- Voters Reject Dynastic Politics in Karnataka: Raja Mannar
- How Many Almonds Are Too Many? Ideal Daily Intake Explained
- Sony LIV's Freedom at Midnight received a thumbs up from author Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi
- Fraud Awareness Week: LinkedIn shares tips and tools to safeguard job-search experience
- Hyundai Motor India Foundation inaugurates Gurugram's first ever Traffic Engineering Centre under its Easy Roads initiative
- QualiZeal Launches QMentisAI at QE Conclave: Shaping the Future of Quality Engineering with AI
- Six injured in five-vehicle crash in Japan
- The Bougainvillea Restaurant Introduces Exquisite New Menu to Celebrate Culinary Evolution
- With Priyanka Gandhi’s poll victory, three members of Gandhi family now in Parliament
Just In
Bihar bypolls: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj fails to open account
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has failed to open its account in the bypolls of four Bihar Assembly seats of Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj.
Patna: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has failed to open its account in the bypolls of four Bihar Assembly seats of Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj.
Despite two years of groundwork, including an intensive Padyatra across Bihar and a campaign brimming with resources and manpower, Prashant Kishor lost all four seats.
Jan Suraaj candidates failed to make a significant impact, finishing third in three constituencies and one in the fourth position.
In Tarari, Jan Suraaj's candidate Kiran Devi managed only 5,622 votes while the victorious BJP candidate Vishal Prashant secured 78,755 votes and CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav garnered 68,143 votes.
The difference between the BJP candidate and the Jan Suraaj candidate was 73133 votes in Tarari.
In Ramgarh, Jan Suraaj candidate Sushil Kumar Singh garnered 6,513 votes while the BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh, secured 62,257 votes and BSP candidate Satish Yadav was closely trailing with 60,895 votes. RJD candidate Ajit Singh is further behind, trailing by 35,825 votes.
In Imamganj, Jan Suraaj candidate Jitendra Paswan secured 37,103. He fell behind Deepa Manjhi, the winner by 16,332 votes.
In Belaganj, Jan Suraaj's Mohd. Amjad, a Muslim candidate, only received 17,285 votes.