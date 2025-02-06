Bihar CM to inaugurate projects worth crores during Pragati Yatra in Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who began his visit to Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts as part of his Pragati Yatra on Thursday, is expected to inaugurate projects worth crores.

Ahead of his Pragati Yatra extensive preparations were made to ensure a smooth and secure visit.

The Chief Minister is slated to inspect a sports complex, the Panchayat government building and Rajiv Gandhi Service Centre in Gangaur village under Ghatkusumbha block in Sheikhpura district.

Besides, he will inspect electricity, Jivika stalls and visit key facilities, including the health and wellness centre, school, Anganwadi centre, pond, river, water taps, animal sheds, and Indira Awas, paved roads, and others in these two districts.

Nitish Kumar will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects worth crores of rupees.

Earlier, ahead of the yatra, administrative and security arrangements were in full swing, with local officials and NDA workers camping in the area to prevent any disruptions.

The Bihar Chief Minister visited Munger on Wednesday as part of the fourth phase of his Pragati Yatra, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 160 projects worth ₹440 crore.

He also announced new development projects totalling ₹1,500 crore, aimed at boosting infrastructure and public services in the region.

Nitish Kumar visited Tarapur in Munger as part of his Pragati Yatra, inaugurating multiple development projects and announcing new infrastructure initiatives.

During the Pragati Yatra in Munger, Nitish Kumar inspected a ₹100 crore Ring Road for Tarapur that is slated to give a major infrastructure boost to improve connectivity and also laid the foundation stone for the ₹12 crore beautification project for Rishikund to promote tourism and natural conservation.

He also inaugurated the 100-bed model Sadar Hospital, thus providing advanced medical services to locals apart from the ₹6.5 crore project for the beautification of Raja Rani pond, thus enhancing historical and cultural heritage.

Nitish Kumar also inspected the development works at Dhobai Panchayat, Rangaon, and Nauwagarhi Panchayats.

He interacted with Jeevika Groups and distributed financial assistance and cheques for women's self-help initiatives.