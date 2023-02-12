Bihar Cong plans Banka - Gaya To Maintain The Momentum Of Yatra the Walkathon

The energy in the opposition camp has returned as a result of Congressman Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra's enormous success.



After the massive walkathon from Kanyakumari to Kashmir restored hope, the Congress party announced parallel yatras in states that were not on the Bharat Jodo Yatra's path. State Congress leaders in Bihar are travelling from Banka to Gaya as part of a padayatra in an effort to change their political fortunes.



The fate of any political party in the Lok Sabha is largely determined by the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The Congress is weak in both Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which each have 80 Lok Sabha seats.

There is now speculation that Rahul Gandhi may embark on another padyatra from the west to the east of the nation, covering a sizable portion of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Furthermore, after Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leaders in Bihar are also excited because despite the fact that the state has been governed by the RJD, JD-U, and BJP over the past 32 years, progress in Bihar has lagged behind other states. Bihar's residents might be seeking a change and giving the Congress a chance because of Rahul Gandhi.