Bihar Deputy CM slams Mamata govt for Trinamool's 'links' to Murshidabad violence

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, submitted to the Kolkata High Court, linked a Trinamool Congress leader to the Murshidabad violence.

Speaking to the IANS, Deputy CM Sinha alleged that West Bengal has plunged into anarchy and accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing to uphold law and order.

"Mamata Banerjee has completely lost control over the administration," he said.

"Those who came to power through appeasement politics are now destroying the state's democratic and constitutional fabric," he said.

The SIT report said Trinamool councillor Mehboob Alam was the alleged instigator of the communal violence that erupted in Murshidabad last month after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The report, constituted under orders from the High Court, documented indiscriminate arson, looting, and destruction of shops and malls, primarily targeting the Hindu community.

"The local police remained inactive and failed to respond to emergency calls," the report stated, adding that the violence was not spontaneous but organised and incited.

Condemning the revelations, Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "It has been proved in a court of law. I want to tell Mamata Banerjee that such a mindset must stop. This act is against the Constitution and reflects a total disregard for democratic principles. The Trinamool Congress is a group that compromises everything for power."

He further alleged that the rule of law in West Bengal has eroded under Trinamool Congress' watch and that the party continues to shield violent elements within its ranks.

The SIT findings are expected to intensify political tensions between the BJP and Trinamool Congress, especially as national parties begin to prepare for the upcoming Assembly and general elections.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders across various states, including Bihar, have begun to cite the report as proof of "constitutional failure and minority appeasement" in West Bengal.



