Bihar govt to open degree colleges in 213 blocks by July 2026: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday made a major announcement, stating that his government will open degree colleges in 213 blocks of the state, with classes scheduled to commence from July 2026.

He has issued necessary instructions to concerned officials to ensure timely implementation.

In a written statement, the Chief Minister said that the decision has been taken under the Seven Resolutions–3 initiative, titled “Advanced Education – Bright Future.”

“Under the fourth point of the Seven Resolutions–3, a decision has been taken to open degree colleges in all blocks of the state to ensure easy access to higher education, especially for girls. At present, 213 out of the total 534 blocks in Bihar do not have any affiliated or constituent degree colleges. In the first phase, degree colleges will be opened in all these 213 blocks, and classes will begin by July 2026,” Nitish Kumar said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government has decided to develop 55 old and prestigious educational institutions as Centres of Excellence.

“These institutions have been selected to provide job-oriented and quality higher education. Planned action is being taken for their upgradation. Instructions have been given to consult experienced teachers and students of these institutions and incorporate their suggestions before moving forward,” he said.

Nitish Kumar said that opening degree colleges in every block will significantly improve access to higher education for girls, while upgrading historic institutions will help restore their academic glory and equip youth with employment-oriented skills.

"These initiatives will play an important role in the all-round development of the state,” the Chief Minister added.

The Seven Resolutions–3 initiative was launched soon after Nitish Kumar formed the government following the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Seven Resolutions–1 was launched in 2015 and completed in 2020. Seven Resolutions–2 was Implemented from 2020 to 2025.

Seven Resolutions–3 is currently underway, focusing on advanced education, infrastructure, and inclusive development.



