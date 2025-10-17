Bihar link in Pitabas murder case

Berhampur: In a major breakthrough in the sensational murder of senior lawyer and BJP leader Pitabas Panda, the Berhampur police apprehended the alleged sharpshooter and his aide from Bihar, marking a crucial turn to the high-profile case that had shaken entire Odisha.

According to sources, the operation was carried out after meticulous technical tracking and inter-state coordination with Bihar police.

The accused, believed to have fired the fatal shots at close range, was traced to a hideout in Bihar following weeks of investigation by a special team from Berhampur. The duo has been brought to Odisha for interrogation, and preliminary findings suggest a well-planned contract killing executed with precision.

Investigators are now probing the financial trail and possible links between the accused and the conspirators behind the crime.

The arrest marks a major stride toward justice in the Pitabas Panda murder case, which sparked public outrage and political debates over law and order in the State.

Pitabas was shot dead near his Baikuntha Nagar residence on October 6 at around 10 pm. Two assailants, dressed in white shirt and helmet, came in a motorcycle. While one was driving the bike, the pillion rider fired the fatal shot. Both reportedly escaped on the same motorcycle towards Lochapada after firing the shot. The attackers are believed to have approached Baikuntha Nagar from Aska Road First Gate, executing a meticulously planned operation.

Unofficial sources said the police conducted marathon interrogation of a close associate of Pitabas and also a liquor mafia. The BJP Ganjam unit is organising a condolence meeting on the 12th day of the death of Pitabas at Chiara Banquet Kalyan Mandap on October 17. Many ministers of Odisha, including Prithiviraj Harichandan, Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Suryabanshi Suraj, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the BJP are scheduled to attend the condolence meeting.

Though police are yet to divulge information about this high-profile murder case including the conspirators, financial dealings with the supari killers, reason for killing Pitabas, and others officially, it is expected that they will come out with the details soon.