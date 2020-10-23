'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return in Bihar: PM Modi

Patna: Taking a swipe at the Opposition alliance in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invoked the alleged poor law and order in the state under RJD rule and said people have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return.

People in the state have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return, Modi said in a swipe at the RJD-led opposition. 'BIMARU' is an acronym for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It was used to refer to the 'poor economic conditions' of these states.

eferring to the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops, the Prime Minister said the sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the tricolour but did not let 'Mother' India's head bow.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad will come out of jail on November 9 after securing bail in a fodder scam case, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have his farewell the next day. The votes for the state assembly polls will be counted on November 10.

Kumar had faced widespread criticism over his decision to remain indoors and avoid public interaction during the ongoing health crisis, even as lakhs of Bihar migrants struggled to return home. In early June, after spending 84 days inside, he finally stepped out - to drive 20 meters to the official secretariat, which is next door.

"Nitish Kumar stayed inside the CM house for 144 days. But now he is out of his house. Why? Tab bhi corona tha, ab bhi corona hai. But now he wants your vote, so he has to step out," Yadav, who is challenging Kumar's re-election bid in Assembly polls that start next week, declared.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of having "insulted" the soldiers with his comment that nobody had intruded into Indian territory in Ladakh, and demanded that he tell the country when will the Chinese "be thrown out".

"They have seized 1,200 km of our land. But when the Chinese army intruded, why did our prime minister insult our soldiers by saying that nobody entered into the Indian side?"

he said.