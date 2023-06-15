Live
Biparjoy cyclone Live update: No technology can save destruction
As the land fall has begun, in Dwarka the mobile tower of Jio phone services got snapped and the tower is dangerously shaking.
Dwarka: As the land fall has begun, in Dwarka the mobile tower of Jio phone services got snapped and the tower is dangerously shaking. The police has asked people to move away from the area.
In another incident a door of the car came out when four people were trying to close it but failed due to the high velocity of winds which are blowing at a speed of 115 to 120 kms
Heavy infrastructure damage is imminent. The ceiling of a petrol bunk has started getting dismantled. This is just a trailer said police in Nadiad district of Gujarat.
Live Updates
- 15 Jun 2023 5:48 PM GMT
Real media coverage #BiparjoyCyclone hitting Kutch coastal areas of Gujarat with a wind velocity of approximately 145 kmph during #LANDFALL#Gujaratcyclone #BiparjoyUpdate— SahiKehteHain (@SahiKehteHain) June 15, 2023
Stay safe Stay alert pic.twitter.com/lvZIMGDdDp
- 15 Jun 2023 5:48 PM GMT
Rough sea and huge tidal waves hitting near Satta coast in Gujarat during #Landfall of #BiparjoyCyclone #BiparjoyUpdate #BiparjoyNews #Gujaratcyclone pic.twitter.com/9lNaafQrf5— BN Adhikari, IIS(Rtd) (@AdhikariBN) June 15, 2023
- 15 Jun 2023 5:47 PM GMT
Here are some more scary visuals #BiparjoyCyclone hitting Kutch coastal areas of Gujarat with a wind velocity of approximately 145 kmph during #LANDFALL#Gujaratcyclone #BiparjoyUpdate— SahiKehteHain (@SahiKehteHain) June 15, 2023
Stay safe Stay alert pic.twitter.com/eeX8MLiI1x
- 15 Jun 2023 5:44 PM GMT
#BiparjoyCyclone #BiparjoyCyclone #CycloneBiporjoy #GodiMedia #बिपरजॉय #GujjuPataka Uttarakhand , Manipur, Congress— Babu Khan (@Abushahma02) June 15, 2023
Biparjoy, the owner of Godi media channels, is making fun of the storm. If cameraman or reporter dies in this storm then who take the responsibility?@PoonamJoshi_ pic.twitter.com/NvCJ78CRE4
- 15 Jun 2023 5:15 PM GMT
Dwarka during landfall
- 15 Jun 2023 4:50 PM GMT
Cyclone to weaken after midnight.1521 additional shelters set up over 8000 children evacuated and 1100 pregnant women shifted to hospitals
- 15 Jun 2023 4:27 PM GMT
Cyclone #Biparjoy ...Dwarka, Gujarat
- 15 Jun 2023 4:25 PM GMT
Biparjoy Cyclone
- 15 Jun 2023 4:23 PM GMT
#CycloneBiparjoyUpdate 🚨🚨— Research Wing (@ResearchWing) June 15, 2023
Landfall effects of Biparjoy at Kandala port, Kutch Gujarat.#CycloneAlert #Cyclone #CycloneBiparjoy #Biparjoy#BiparjoyCyclone#BiparjoyUpdate pic.twitter.com/f7x1OmD72t