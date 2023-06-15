Biparjoy cyclone Live update: No technology can save destruction

Dwarka: As the land fall has begun, in Dwarka the mobile tower of Jio phone services got snapped and the tower is dangerously shaking. The police has asked people to move away from the area.

In another incident a door of the car came out when four people were trying to close it but failed due to the high velocity of winds which are blowing at a speed of 115 to 120 kms

Heavy infrastructure damage is imminent. The ceiling of a petrol bunk has started getting dismantled. This is just a trailer said police in Nadiad district of Gujarat.