Birthday tribute to Modi by chalk artist Bijay

Berhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 74 on September 17. Till two years ago, he usually visited his mother Heeraben on his birthday to touch her feet and seek her blessings. Renowned chalk carving miniature artist K Bijay Kumar Reddy of Berhampur has madea mini sculpture of the emotional moment as a special birthday tribute to the Prime Minister.

Heeraben passed away on December 30, 2022 at the age of 99 years. But the moment still has a lasting impression upon the minds of the public. “So, I created the intricate miniature sculptures of the Prime Minister and his late mother”, said Bijay.

The delicate carvings of the Prime Minister and his mother stand at just 2 cm and 3 cm in height, respectively. Bijay, a native of Berhampur, has gained recognition for his ability to transform ordinary chalk into works of art. This latest creation holds a special place in his heart, as he hopes to personally present the sculptures to Modi during his visit to Bhubaneswar to launch Subhadra Yojana and other projects on September 17. “Meeting the Prime Minister and presenting him with this artwork would be a dream come true,” Bijay said with excitement. His work has not gone unnoticed. Bijay recently received the prestigious MyGov Saathi Award in New Delhi, a testament to his growing reputation in the world of miniature art.

His creative talent has garnered praise from art enthusiasts and officials alike, with many appreciating the intricate details and precision in his chalk sculptures.

Bijay’s unique form of artistic expression continues to inspire many, and his latest tribute to the Prime Minister is yet another example of his dedication to his craft.