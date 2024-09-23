BJD calls 6-hour Bhubaneswar bandh tomorrow; BJP fumes

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday called a six-hour bandh in Bhubaneswar on September 24 in protest against the alleged police assault on an Army officer and his fiancee at Bharatpur police station here during the wee hours on September 15.

Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP government, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra told mediapersons here on Sunday that a relative of Governor Raghubar Das assaulted an ASO during the first period of the 100-day journey of the BJP government while the heinous incident at Bharatpur police station occurred in the last part of the 100 days.

“Odisha is known as a peaceful State where there has been a rich tradition of worshipping Goddess Mahalaxmi and Subhadra as symbols of women’s power but today this tradition is in danger. Following a discussion over the incident, the legislators, corporators and other leaders of the party in Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas have taken a decision to observe a six-hour bandh in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The party president has also approved the decision,” said Mishra.He alleged that the State government remains a mute spectator in the case.

The Opposition party declared that the six-hour strike will be observed in Bhubaneswar from 6 am till 1 pm on September 24 protesting against the alleged police brutality at Bharatpur police station.The party has also sought the cooperation of the residents of Bhubaneswar over the issue.

Notably, the party had earlier held a protest before the residence of Odisha Governor, Raj Bhavan, here demanding a judicial inquiry into the alleged police assault on the Army officer and his fiancee and stringent action against the erring cops.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Dilip Mallick on Sunday accused the BJD of politicising the incident. He alleged that the BJD, during its rule, had turned a blind eye to a number of heinous crime incidents like murder and rape and even used to shield the culprits. He said the government has initiated strong steps in the matter related to the alleged police brutality against the Army officer and his fiancee by taking it seriously. The Army officer and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted when they went to Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint after they were harassed in an incident of road rage.The fiancee claimed she was sexually abused after being arrested by the police who alleged she misbehaved with on-duty officers. She also alleged that the Army officer was illegally detained and tortured.Five police officials have been placed under suspension by the DGP following widespread furore over the incident.