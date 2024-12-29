BJP accuses Rahul of indulging in politics

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Saturday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of in-dulging in politics over the funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra came down heavily on Rahul for stating that the Narendra Modi government disrespected Singh by conducting his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, whereas for other former prime ministers the last rites were performed at sites where memorials were authorised to be built later.

“It is unfortunate that the BJP has to address a press conference on the subject relating to the funeral of Dr Singh... since his death, the Centre has been preparing to construct a memorial for him,” Patra said.

“A Cabinet meeting was called and a condolence message was issued. It was also decided to pay proper respects to the former prime minister befitting to his stature. The Cabinet has in-formed both Dr Singh’s family and the Congress that a memorial will be built so that everyone can remember his positive contribution.

However, time is needed for land acquisition, forming a trust and other formalities. At the same time, cremation should be done as it cannot wait,” Pa-tra said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the grand old party had “insulted” its leaders -- former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao and ex-president Pranab Mukherjee -- in the past.