BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha Assembly polls

Bhubaneswar : The BJP on Tuesday released the list of candidates for 112 of the 147 Assembly seats in Odisha. The BJP State president, Manmohan Samal, will contest from Chandbali Assembly segment in Bhadrak district while senior party leader and sitting MP from Bargarh, Suresh Pujari, will contest from Brajarajnagar Assembly seat. Pujari was denied the party ticket for contesting the Lok Sabha polls this time.
The BJP has fielded Sisir Mishra against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Hinjili Assembly constituency. Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Jaynarayan Mishra, will contest from his traditional Sambalpur Assembly seat. Former minister and ex-BJP State president K V Singhdeo will contest from Patnagarh Assembly seat in Bolangir district. His wife Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo is BJP candidate for the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat.