BJP-backed goons from Bihar behind Kaliyaganj violence: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Wednesday that the violence in Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday was triggered by BJP-backed goons who came from Bihar.

Parts of Kaliyaganj turned into a virtual battlefield on Tuesday following violent protests by the locals against the death of a 17-year-old girl in the area last week. A local police station was set on fire by the angry mob, while a couple of police vehicles were also torched by the protesters, who claimed that the girl was raped and murdered.

On April 21, the body of the 17-year-old girl was found in a canal in Kaliyaganj. Alleging that she was raped and killed, the locals had blocked roads besides setting some shops on fire. Four ASIs were suspended in connection with the minor girl's death case, who were seen dragging the body of the teenage victim.

Speaking to mediapersons at the state secretariat Nabanna on Wednesday, the Chief Minister admitted that some police personnel did not do the right thing by dragging the body of the victim, for which four ASIs have been suspended.

"However, the manner in which the police station was attacked and set on fire by some goons coming in from Bihar on Tuesday is unpardonable. Even the women police personnel were not spared by the attackers. I have asked the police to take strong action, arrest the culprits irrespective of their political affiliation, and confiscate their properties," the Chief Minister said.

Holding the BJP directly responsible for the incident, Banerjee said that the only aim of the opposition party is to create violence and destabilise the law and order situation in the state.

Reacting to Banerjee's comments, state BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that such comments from the Chief Minister are meant to hide the incompetence of the police administration.

"Whenever there is any tension in any part of the state, the Chief Minister always floats the theory of outsiders coming in from Bihar. She has no control over her own administration," Bhattacharya said.